PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $20.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,355.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $626.92 or 0.01021774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.02 or 0.00317851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.44 or 0.00284304 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002400 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, "PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies "

PIXEL Coin Trading

