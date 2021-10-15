Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce $8.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $9.73 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $5.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $36.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.11 billion to $37.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $39.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

