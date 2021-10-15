Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.26

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.26 and traded as low as C$3.03. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$3.13, with a volume of 111,919 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.26. The company has a market cap of C$235.34 million and a PE ratio of -17.10.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

