Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $29.78

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.78, but opened at $31.27. Plug Power shares last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 878,121 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 40.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Plug Power by 123.6% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 26.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

