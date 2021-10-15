Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $141.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.69.

NYSE:PII traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,989. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Polaris has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Polaris by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

