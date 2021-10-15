Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pool were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.83.

POOL opened at $452.87 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $500.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

