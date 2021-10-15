Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Holdings Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Popular were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Popular by 2,353.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

BPOP stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.71. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.34 million. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

