Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Trading S.A. Ares Sells 79,896 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $367,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 68,900 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $321,763.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 47,304 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $221,855.76.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 47,800 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $233,264.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 9,700 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,694.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 100 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $510.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $28,833.36.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,400 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $14,952.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $186,597.30.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $1,583,127.72.

On Monday, August 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $179,100.00.

Precigen stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $965.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Precigen by 1,422.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 802,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after buying an additional 726,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. Third Security LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,771,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,280.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 460,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

