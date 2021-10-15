Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 17,671 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 533.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 113,473 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.89. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. Analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

