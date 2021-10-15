Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $254,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

ESRT opened at $10.80 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -179.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

