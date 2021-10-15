Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,192 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 86.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 39.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 39.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.01. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Provention Bio Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.