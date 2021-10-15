Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 19.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 30.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

AFMD stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.67. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

