Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PDEV) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PDEV)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.34. Approximately 148,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 48,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.