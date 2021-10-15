Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYW. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 188.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 181,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 118,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SkyWest by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 410,290 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 437.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $337,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW opened at $50.13 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $656.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

