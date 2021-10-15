Profund Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after buying an additional 2,205,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after buying an additional 2,024,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after buying an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 54.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,298,000 after buying an additional 785,235 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,025,000.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SFM opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

