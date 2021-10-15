Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Perficient by 130.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

PRFT opened at $129.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.60. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

