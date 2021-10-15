Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 5,081 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,686 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 34,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,120,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 118.29 and a beta of 0.69. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

