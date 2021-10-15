Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,806,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,177,000 after acquiring an additional 178,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 384,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 126,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $58.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Truist boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

