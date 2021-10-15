Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $30.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MLNK shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

MLNK stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26. Project Angel Parent has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $29.00.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Project Angel Parent will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.