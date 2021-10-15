Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Short Interest Update

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600,300 shares, a growth of 258.4% from the September 15th total of 167,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of Project Angel Parent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLNK traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. 115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,761. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26. Project Angel Parent has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Project Angel Parent will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLNK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

