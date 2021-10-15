Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $139.60

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $139.60 and last traded at $138.56, with a volume of 24322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.73.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average is $123.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

