Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.69.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,895. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60. The company has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

