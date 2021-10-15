Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Trading Up 1.5%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY)’s share price was up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.51 and last traded at $138.51. Approximately 35 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.46.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.27.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SA engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of highways and the production of asphalt and other supplies related to road construction. It operates through the following segments: Concession, Construction, and Materials & Supplies.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.