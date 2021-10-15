ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report sales of $225.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $233.88 million. ProPetro posted sales of $133.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $836.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $857.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $38,304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 142.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after buying an additional 2,829,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 2,908.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,080,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 266.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,812 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ProPetro by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after purchasing an additional 522,538 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

