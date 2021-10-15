ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,447 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.87. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XLRN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.