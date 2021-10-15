ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,928 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,541,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TPR opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.