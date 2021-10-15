ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 41,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $38.95 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

