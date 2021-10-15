ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

