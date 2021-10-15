ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 313 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in South State by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in South State by 70.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in South State during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in South State by 78.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens cut South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.07. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

