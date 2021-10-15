ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Gap Down to $66.44

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.44, but opened at $64.78. ProShares Ultra Financials shares last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 328 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UYG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth $105,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth $166,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

