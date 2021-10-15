Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,610 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,007,000 after purchasing an additional 472,977 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 554,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,723,000 after purchasing an additional 185,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $83.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

