Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

PTGX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.89.

PTGX stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

