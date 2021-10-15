Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $26.28 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $192.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,481. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.