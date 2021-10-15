Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.44. 39,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.58 and its 200 day moving average is $198.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $216.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

