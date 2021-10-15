Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.88

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 17949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20.
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)
Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.
