Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 7,230 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 89.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 604.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth $347,706,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in STERIS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 52,011.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,868,000 after purchasing an additional 884,718 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in STERIS by 214.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,997,000 after purchasing an additional 525,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $224.19 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.