Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 15,640 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 41.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 174.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,353,000 after buying an additional 820,123 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

