Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.08 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $153,619,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,632 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 239.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,938,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 123.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,396,000 after purchasing an additional 405,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 214.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 470,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,681,000 after purchasing an additional 320,950 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI opened at $150.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.34 and a twelve month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,293 shares of company stock worth $14,026,861. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

