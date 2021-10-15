Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,386,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after buying an additional 689,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:EPAC opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $28.84.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
Several brokerages recently commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.
Enerpac Tool Group Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
