Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,386,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after buying an additional 689,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

NYSE:EPAC opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.