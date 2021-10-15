Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 333,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.70 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

