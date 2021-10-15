PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUBM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 61.20.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $361,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,930. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

