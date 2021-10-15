Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cactus, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cactus in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

WHD opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. Cactus has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Cactus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,300,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter worth $5,605,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter worth $247,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter worth $1,617,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 261.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 471,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

