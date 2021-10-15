Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

CBOE opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.13. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after buying an additional 70,586 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

