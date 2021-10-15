Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Cut by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cfra downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$188.81 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$200.83.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$171.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$178.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$179.47. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$205.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$32.81 billion and a PE ratio of 38.65.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$451.36 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,858.49.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

