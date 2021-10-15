Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Lowered by Raymond James (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.