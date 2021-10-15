Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Decreased by Analyst

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 2,100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Amundi acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $27,366,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 114.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 361,905 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 76.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 281,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186,309 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

