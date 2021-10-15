Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

DGX stock opened at $142.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $160.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 27.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 334,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 36.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 72,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

