Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Bank Decreased by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of FRBA opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $285.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,839,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 82,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bank by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

