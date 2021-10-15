QS Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $69.78.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.