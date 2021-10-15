QS Investors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Textainer Group worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

TGH stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGH shares. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

